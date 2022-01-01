Bruschetta in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about Benedict's La Strata
Benedict's La Strata
40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake
|Bruschetta Sandwich
|$11.99
Fresh mozzarella, bacon, and homemade bruschetta layered between two grilled pieces of sourdough with your choice of side.
More about Georgio's Pizza - Crystal Lake
PIZZA
Georgio's Pizza - Crystal Lake
75 E Woodstock St, Crystal Lake
|Bruschetta, cater
|$27.75
light and refreshing bruschetta with our thin sliced parmesan garlic bread. available with or without fresh mozzarella. (approx. 36 pieces per order)
|Bruschetta Mozzarella
|$9.75
light and refreshing tomato & fresh mozzarella bruschetta with our thin sliced parmesan garlic bread.
|Bruschetta Tomato
|$9.75
light and refreshing tomato bruschetta with our thin sliced parmesan garlic bread.