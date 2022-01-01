Bruschetta in Crystal Lake

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crystal Lake restaurants
Toast

Crystal Lake restaurants that serve bruschetta

Benedict's La Strata

40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bruschetta Sandwich$11.99
Fresh mozzarella, bacon, and homemade bruschetta layered between two grilled pieces of sourdough with your choice of side.
More about Benedict's La Strata
PIZZA

Georgio's Pizza - Crystal Lake

75 E Woodstock St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (1166 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta, cater$27.75
light and refreshing bruschetta with our thin sliced parmesan garlic bread. available with or without fresh mozzarella. (approx. 36 pieces per order)
Bruschetta Mozzarella$9.75
light and refreshing tomato & fresh mozzarella bruschetta with our thin sliced parmesan garlic bread.
Bruschetta Tomato$9.75
light and refreshing tomato bruschetta with our thin sliced parmesan garlic bread.
More about Georgio's Pizza - Crystal Lake

