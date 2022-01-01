Caesar salad in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve caesar salad
Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
110 N Main St., Crystal Lake
|Grilled Romaine Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Fresh romaine grilled and topped with jalapeño-lime caesar dressing, sweet corn, pinto beans, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, and tortilla strips.
Cafe Olympic
90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake
|Side Caesar Salad
|$4.50
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.00
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese with caesar dressing
Georgio's Chicago Pizza
75 E Woodstock St, Crystal Lake
|Side-Caesar Salad
|$5.75
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons all tossed with a creamy caesar dressing.
|Caesar Salad
|$9.75
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons all tossed with a creamy caesar dressing.
|Caesar Salad, cater
|$27.75
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons all tossed with a creamy caesar dressing. (15-20 servings)