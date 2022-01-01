Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake restaurants
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve caesar salad

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen

110 N Main St., Crystal Lake

Avg 4.3 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Romaine Caesar Salad$16.00
Fresh romaine grilled and topped with jalapeño-lime caesar dressing, sweet corn, pinto beans, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, and tortilla strips.
More about Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
Cafe Olympic

90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.7 (889 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Caesar Salad$4.50
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.00
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese with caesar dressing
More about Cafe Olympic
PIZZA

Georgio's Chicago Pizza

75 E Woodstock St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Side-Caesar Salad$5.75
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons all tossed with a creamy caesar dressing.
Caesar Salad$9.75
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons all tossed with a creamy caesar dressing.
Caesar Salad, cater$27.75
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons all tossed with a creamy caesar dressing. (15-20 servings)
More about Georgio's Chicago Pizza

