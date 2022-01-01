Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Crystal Lake

Go
Crystal Lake restaurants
Toast

Crystal Lake restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Vine & Plate

414 W. Virginia Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake$7.00
Gluten free flourless chocolate cake with fresh Chantilly creme and raspberry coulis.
Carrot Cake$8.00
Salmon Cakes$15.00
Two salmon cakes served with remoulade sauce
More about Vine & Plate
Item pic

 

Cafe Olympic

90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.7 (889 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kiddie Cakes$6.00
Mini Carrot Cake$4.00
Blueberry Lemon Coffee Cake$4.00
More about Cafe Olympic
Item pic

 

Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake

40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cakes Benedict$13.99
Two Maryland crab cakes, poached eggs with a roasted red pepper chipotle sauce
Fresh Zucchini Cake Benny$10.99
House made zucchini cakes, poached eggs, hollandaise, diced red peppers.
More about Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake
Consumer pic

 

Cantina 52

52 N Brink St, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lava Cake$9.00
Strawberry Margarita Sugar Skull Cake$7.00
More about Cantina 52
Item pic

PIZZA

Georgio's Chicago Pizza

75 E Woodstock St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake, slice$8.75
More about Georgio's Chicago Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Crystal Lake

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Milkshakes

Pies

Avocado Toast

Salmon Salad

Cookies

Cappuccino

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Crystal Lake to explore

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston