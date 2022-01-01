Cake in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve cake
Vine & Plate
414 W. Virginia Street, Crystal Lake
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
Gluten free flourless chocolate cake with fresh Chantilly creme and raspberry coulis.
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
|Salmon Cakes
|$15.00
Two salmon cakes served with remoulade sauce
Cafe Olympic
90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake
|Kiddie Cakes
|$6.00
|Mini Carrot Cake
|$4.00
|Blueberry Lemon Coffee Cake
|$4.00
Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake
40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake
|Crab Cakes Benedict
|$13.99
Two Maryland crab cakes, poached eggs with a roasted red pepper chipotle sauce
|Fresh Zucchini Cake Benny
|$10.99
House made zucchini cakes, poached eggs, hollandaise, diced red peppers.
Cantina 52
52 N Brink St, Crystal Lake
|Lava Cake
|$9.00
|Strawberry Margarita Sugar Skull Cake
|$7.00