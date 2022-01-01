Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cannolis in
Crystal Lake
/
Crystal Lake
/
Cannolis
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve cannolis
Jude's Cocktail & Nosh
19 Williams St, Crystal Lake
No reviews yet
Cannoli Cake
$9.00
More about Jude's Cocktail & Nosh
PIZZA
Georgio's Chicago Pizza
75 E Woodstock St, Crystal Lake
Avg 4.5
(1166 reviews)
Cannoli
$4.75
topped with chocolate chips and powdered sugar.
More about Georgio's Chicago Pizza
