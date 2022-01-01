Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake restaurants
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve cannolis

Jude's Cocktail & Nosh image

 

Jude's Cocktail & Nosh

19 Williams St, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli Cake$9.00
More about Jude's Cocktail & Nosh
Item pic

PIZZA

Georgio's Chicago Pizza

75 E Woodstock St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli$4.75
topped with chocolate chips and powdered sugar.
More about Georgio's Chicago Pizza

