Cappuccino in
Crystal Lake
/
Crystal Lake
/
Cappuccino
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve cappuccino
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tony's Cafe
1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake
Avg 4.5
(779 reviews)
French Vanilla Cappuccino
$3.00
More about Tony's Cafe
Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake
40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake
No reviews yet
Cappuccino
$2.95
More about Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake
