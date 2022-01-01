Cheese pizza in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
110 N Main St., Crystal Lake
|Chorizo and Goat Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
Duke's grilled flatbread Heartland Mill whole wheat pizza crust topped with homemade tomatillo salsa, Beeler's chorizo, roasted red bell peppers, and Montchevre goat cheese.
More about The Cottage Pub
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
The Cottage Pub
6 E Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake
|Small Cheese Pizza
|$9.99
|Medium Cheese Pizza
|$12.99
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$14.99