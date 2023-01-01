Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pitas in Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake restaurants
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve chicken pitas

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen

110 N Main St., Crystal Lake

Avg 4.3 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken BLT Pita$18.00
Toasted pita topped with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado and bacon tossed with ranch dressing.
More about Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
Item pic

 

Fire Bar and Grill

435 Angela Lane, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Chicken Pita$12.64
Our signature Greek Chicken breast,topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, & Tzatziki sauce served on a pita. Served with your choice of side
Chicken Pita$12.64
Our signature chicken kabobs cut into smaller pieces,topped with sauteed onions, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo served on a pita. Served with your choice of side.
More about Fire Bar and Grill

