Chicken pitas in Crystal Lake

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
110 N Main St., Crystal Lake
|Chicken BLT Pita
|$18.00
Toasted pita topped with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado and bacon tossed with ranch dressing.
Fire Bar and Grill
435 Angela Lane, Crystal Lake
|Greek Chicken Pita
|$12.64
Our signature Greek Chicken breast,topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, & Tzatziki sauce served on a pita. Served with your choice of side
|Chicken Pita
|$12.64
Our signature chicken kabobs cut into smaller pieces,topped with sauteed onions, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo served on a pita. Served with your choice of side.