Chicken salad in Crystal Lake

The Cottage Pub
6 E Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake
|Balsamic Chicken Salad
|$14.99
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Vine & Plate
414 W. Virginia Street, Crystal Lake
|Citrus Avocado Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Spring mix, nectarines, orange, avocado, goat cheese, tomato, red onion, cucumber, sunflower seeds, shredded chicken breast
Tony's Cafe
1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sourdough toast
|Cajun Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Romaine lettuce with black beans, corn, tomato, cucumber, bacon, cheddar cheese and topped with cajun chicken breast. Served with chipotle ranch on the side
|Scoop Chicken Salad
|$5.00
Cafe Olympic
90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake
|Chicken Bleu Walnut Salad
|$13.00
mixed greens, grilled chicken, tomato, walnuts, craisins, bacon, strawberries, and bleu cheese with balsamic vinaigrette
|Ancho Chicken Cilantro Lime Salad
|$13.00
ancho rubbed chicken, chihuahua cheese, grape tomatoes, green onion, tajin pineapple, and avocado with housemade cilantro lime vinaigrette
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.00
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese with caesar dressing
Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake
40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake
|Benedicts Egg Salad -Chicken Salad -Tuna Salad
|$9.99
Choice of one of the above served on multigrain bread.
|Waldorf Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Chicken salad blended with walnuts, apples, grapes and dried cranberries on a bed of greens, and fresh fruit served with crackers.
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Mixed greens tossed with
sesame dressing, carrots, mandarin oranges, red bell pepper, peanuts and grilled chicken breast.
Topped with Asian noodles.