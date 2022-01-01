Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Crystal Lake

Go
Crystal Lake restaurants
Toast

Crystal Lake restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Cottage Pub image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Cottage Pub

6 E Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.4 (1566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Balsamic Chicken Salad$14.99
Southwest Chicken Salad$14.99
More about The Cottage Pub
ff7d2114-1450-4b80-a946-70b85d3c6a4b image

 

Vine & Plate

414 W. Virginia Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Citrus Avocado Chicken Salad$17.00
Spring mix, nectarines, orange, avocado, goat cheese, tomato, red onion, cucumber, sunflower seeds, shredded chicken breast
More about Vine & Plate
Tony's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tony's Cafe

1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake

Avg 4.5 (779 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sourdough toast
Cajun Chicken Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce with black beans, corn, tomato, cucumber, bacon, cheddar cheese and topped with cajun chicken breast. Served with chipotle ranch on the side
Scoop Chicken Salad$5.00
More about Tony's Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe Olympic

90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.7 (889 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Bleu Walnut Salad$13.00
mixed greens, grilled chicken, tomato, walnuts, craisins, bacon, strawberries, and bleu cheese with balsamic vinaigrette
Ancho Chicken Cilantro Lime Salad$13.00
ancho rubbed chicken, chihuahua cheese, grape tomatoes, green onion, tajin pineapple, and avocado with housemade cilantro lime vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.00
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, and parmesan cheese with caesar dressing
More about Cafe Olympic
Item pic

 

Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake

40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Benedicts Egg Salad -Chicken Salad -Tuna Salad$9.99
Choice of one of the above served on multigrain bread.
Waldorf Chicken Salad$11.99
Chicken salad blended with walnuts, apples, grapes and dried cranberries on a bed of greens, and fresh fruit served with crackers.
Asian Chicken Salad$12.99
Mixed greens tossed with
sesame dressing, carrots, mandarin oranges, red bell pepper, peanuts and grilled chicken breast.
Topped with Asian noodles.
More about Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake
Item pic

PIZZA

Georgio's Chicago Pizza

75 E Woodstock St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$12.25
bbq marinated grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips, black bean cilantro corn salsa, romaine and iceberg, with our cilantro lime ranch dressing.
More about Georgio's Chicago Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Crystal Lake

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Grits

Steak Sandwiches

Mozzarella Sticks

Belgian Waffles

Caesar Salad

Muffins

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Crystal Lake to explore

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston