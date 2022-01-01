Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake restaurants
Toast

Crystal Lake restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen

110 N Main St., Crystal Lake

Avg 4.3 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Sandwich$7.00
More about Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
The Cottage Pub image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Cottage Pub

6 E Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.4 (1566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$11.99
More about The Cottage Pub
Tony's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tony's Cafe

1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake

Avg 4.5 (779 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Alpine Sandwich$11.00
Grilled chicken breast, ham, swiss cheese served on a toasted bun with a side of honey mustard
Chicken Acapulco Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella, bacon, avocado on a toasted bun served with a side of pico de gallo
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sourdough toast
More about Tony's Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA

Georgio's Chicago Pizza

75 E Woodstock St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$12.25
a blackened chicken breast pan-seared and served with shredded romaine, tomatoes, and a dijon mayo sauce.
More about Georgio's Chicago Pizza

