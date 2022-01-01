Chicken sandwiches in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
110 N Main St., Crystal Lake
|Kids Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
The Cottage Pub
6 E Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tony's Cafe
1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake
|Chicken Alpine Sandwich
|$11.00
Grilled chicken breast, ham, swiss cheese served on a toasted bun with a side of honey mustard
|Chicken Acapulco Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella, bacon, avocado on a toasted bun served with a side of pico de gallo
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sourdough toast