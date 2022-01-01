Chicken tenders in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
110 N Main St., Crystal Lake
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
GF chicken tenders fried crispy. Gluten-Free.
More about The Cottage Pub
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
The Cottage Pub
6 E Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake
|Chicken Fingers
|$9.99
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$4.99
More about Tony's Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tony's Cafe
1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake
|Kids Chicken Tenders (2) w/ Fries
|$6.00
More about Cafe Olympic
Cafe Olympic
90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$10.00
five chicken breast tenders with crispy fries and choice of barbecue or ranch dip
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.00