Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Crystal Lake

Go
Crystal Lake restaurants
Toast

Crystal Lake restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen

110 N Main St., Crystal Lake

Avg 4.3 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Tenders$9.00
GF chicken tenders fried crispy. Gluten-Free.
More about Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
The Cottage Pub image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Cottage Pub

6 E Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.4 (1566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers$9.99
Kids Chicken Fingers$4.99
More about The Cottage Pub
Tony's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tony's Cafe

1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake

Avg 4.5 (779 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders (2) w/ Fries$6.00
More about Tony's Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe Olympic

90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.7 (889 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders & Fries$10.00
five chicken breast tenders with crispy fries and choice of barbecue or ranch dip
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
More about Cafe Olympic
Item pic

PIZZA

Georgio's Chicago Pizza

75 E Woodstock St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
3 to 4 breaded chicken tenders.
More about Georgio's Chicago Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Crystal Lake

Tacos

Sliders

Avocado Salad

Chilaquiles

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Salmon

Cake

Map

More near Crystal Lake to explore

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston