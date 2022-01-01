Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Crystal Lake

Go
Crystal Lake restaurants
Toast

Crystal Lake restaurants that serve chicken wraps

The Cottage Pub image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Cottage Pub

6 E Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.4 (1566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
Chicken Wrap$12.99
More about The Cottage Pub
Tony's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tony's Cafe

1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake

Avg 4.5 (779 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Marcelino's Santa Fe Chicken Wrap$13.00
A spinach tortilla filled with diced chicken breast, bacon, avocado, scallions, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
A spinach tortilla filled with diced chicken breast, bacon, avocado, scallions, cheddar cheese and buffalo sauce
More about Tony's Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe Olympic

90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.7 (889 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
tortilla loaded with grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing
More about Cafe Olympic
Item pic

 

Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake

40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Waldorf Chicken Wrap$12.99
Our famous Waldorf chicken salad wrapped in a multigrain tortilla with baby greens and Brie cheese.
Asian Chicken Wrap$11.99
Chicken breast, romaine, kale, carrots, peanuts, and sesame dressing wrapped into a multigrain tortilla.
More about Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake
Item pic

PIZZA

Georgio's Chicago Pizza

75 E Woodstock St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.75
buffalo chicken tenders, Monterey jack, cheddar, shredded romaine, diced celery, tomato, and ranch dressing.
More about Georgio's Chicago Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Crystal Lake

Cappuccino

Chopped Salad

French Toast

Cheese Pizza

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Bisque

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Crystal Lake to explore

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston