Chicken wraps in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about The Cottage Pub
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
The Cottage Pub
6 E Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.99
|Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
More about Tony's Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tony's Cafe
1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake
|Marcelino's Santa Fe Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
A spinach tortilla filled with diced chicken breast, bacon, avocado, scallions, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
A spinach tortilla filled with diced chicken breast, bacon, avocado, scallions, cheddar cheese and buffalo sauce
More about Cafe Olympic
Cafe Olympic
90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
tortilla loaded with grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing
More about Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake
Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake
40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake
|The Waldorf Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Our famous Waldorf chicken salad wrapped in a multigrain tortilla with baby greens and Brie cheese.
|Asian Chicken Wrap
|$11.99
Chicken breast, romaine, kale, carrots, peanuts, and sesame dressing wrapped into a multigrain tortilla.