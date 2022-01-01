Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake restaurants
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Tony's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tony's Cafe

1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake

Avg 4.5 (779 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Natalio's Chilaquiles$12.00
Salsa verde, chorizo, queso fresco, topped with 2 eggs on a bed of authentic corn tortilla chips. Side of pico de gallo
More about Tony's Cafe
Item pic

 

Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake

40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles$12.99
Blue corn tortilla chips sautéed in homemade green salsa with grilled chicken breast and jack cheese, two eggs as you like them, avocado slices, tomatoes, served with fresh salsa and sour cream.
More about Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake

