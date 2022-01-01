Chilaquiles in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve chilaquiles
More about Tony's Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tony's Cafe
1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake
|Natalio's Chilaquiles
|$12.00
Salsa verde, chorizo, queso fresco, topped with 2 eggs on a bed of authentic corn tortilla chips. Side of pico de gallo
More about Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake
Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake
40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake
|Chilaquiles
|$12.99
Blue corn tortilla chips sautéed in homemade green salsa with grilled chicken breast and jack cheese, two eggs as you like them, avocado slices, tomatoes, served with fresh salsa and sour cream.