Chili in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve chili
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
110 N Main St., Crystal Lake
|Vegan Chili
|$4.00
Pinto beans, kidney beans, and sweet corn stewed with tomatoes, chiles & spices, served with cilantro and red onion.
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
The Cottage Pub
6 E Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake
|Cup of Chili
|$3.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tony's Cafe
1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake
|Loaded Chili
|$6.50
Diced onions, and cheddar cheese with a dollop of sour cream on top of our award winning homemade chili
Cafe Olympic
90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake
|Bean Chili (vegan)
loaded with black beans, kidney beans, sweet corn, and all the right spices