Chili in Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake restaurants
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen

110 N Main St., Crystal Lake

Avg 4.3 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Chili$4.00
Pinto beans, kidney beans, and sweet corn stewed with tomatoes, chiles & spices, served with cilantro and red onion.
More about Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
The Cottage Pub image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Cottage Pub

6 E Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.4 (1566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cup of Chili$3.00
More about The Cottage Pub
Vine & Plate image

 

Vine & Plate

414 W. Virginia Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Poblano Chili$8.00
More about Vine & Plate
Tony's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tony's Cafe

1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake

Avg 4.5 (779 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Loaded Chili$6.50
Diced onions, and cheddar cheese with a dollop of sour cream on top of our award winning homemade chili
More about Tony's Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe Olympic

90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.7 (889 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bean Chili (vegan)
loaded with black beans, kidney beans, sweet corn, and all the right spices
More about Cafe Olympic
Item pic

 

Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake

40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cup Black & White Bean Chicken Chili$5.99
More about Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake

