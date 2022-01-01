Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Crystal Lake

Go
Crystal Lake restaurants
Toast

Crystal Lake restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Vine & Plate Wine Bar + Provisions

414 W. Virginia Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake$7.00
Gluten free flourless chocolate cake with fresh Chantilly creme and raspberry coulis.
More about Vine & Plate Wine Bar + Provisions
Consumer pic

 

Julie Ann's Frozen Custard

6500 Northwest Highway, Unit A, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pint of Dairy-Free GF German Chocolate Cake$6.75
Our dairy free single origin chocolate base layered with pecan pieces, coconut flakes, and dairy free/gluten free brownie pieces from Holcomb Hollow bakery.
German Flourless Chocolate Cake Pint$6.25
Our take on German Chocolate cake starts with a chocolate base and is layered with our homemade flourless chocolate cake, pecans, coconut, and a caramel swirl.
More about Julie Ann's Frozen Custard

Browse other tasty dishes in Crystal Lake

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Meatball Subs

Paninis

Pretzels

Cheese Pizza

Pancakes

Salmon

Hummus

Map

More near Crystal Lake to explore

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1524 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (387 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (984 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston