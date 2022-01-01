Chocolate cake in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Vine & Plate Wine Bar + Provisions
Vine & Plate Wine Bar + Provisions
414 W. Virginia Street, Crystal Lake
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
Gluten free flourless chocolate cake with fresh Chantilly creme and raspberry coulis.
More about Julie Ann's Frozen Custard
Julie Ann's Frozen Custard
6500 Northwest Highway, Unit A, Crystal Lake
|Pint of Dairy-Free GF German Chocolate Cake
|$6.75
Our dairy free single origin chocolate base layered with pecan pieces, coconut flakes, and dairy free/gluten free brownie pieces from Holcomb Hollow bakery.
|German Flourless Chocolate Cake Pint
|$6.25
Our take on German Chocolate cake starts with a chocolate base and is layered with our homemade flourless chocolate cake, pecans, coconut, and a caramel swirl.