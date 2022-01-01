Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake restaurants
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve chopped salad

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen

110 N Main St., Crystal Lake

Avg 4.3 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Chopped Salad$11.00
Red oak leaf lettuce, Tribe Country Farms bibb lettuce, avocado-ranch dressing, cucumbers, tomatoes, cauliflower, carrots, peas, scallions. Vegan. Gluten-Free.
More about Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake

40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Benedicts Chopped Salad$11.99
Chopped greens, crisp noodles, sugared pecans, shredded carrots, crumbled blue cheese, apples, balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake
PIZZA

Georgio's Chicago Pizza

75 E Woodstock St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$14.25
iceberg and romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, bacon, diced tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions with a honey dijon vinaigrette dressing.
Chopped Salad, cater$41.25
iceberg and romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, bacon, diced tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions with a honey dijon vinaigrette dressing. (15-20 servings)
Side-Chopped Salad$8.25
iceberg and romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, bacon, diced tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions with a honey dijon vinaigrette dressing.
More about Georgio's Chicago Pizza

