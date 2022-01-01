Chopped salad in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
110 N Main St., Crystal Lake
|Vegan Chopped Salad
|$11.00
Red oak leaf lettuce, Tribe Country Farms bibb lettuce, avocado-ranch dressing, cucumbers, tomatoes, cauliflower, carrots, peas, scallions. Vegan. Gluten-Free.
More about Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake
Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake
40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake
|Benedicts Chopped Salad
|$11.99
Chopped greens, crisp noodles, sugared pecans, shredded carrots, crumbled blue cheese, apples, balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about Georgio's Chicago Pizza
PIZZA
Georgio's Chicago Pizza
75 E Woodstock St, Crystal Lake
|Chopped Salad
|$14.25
iceberg and romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, bacon, diced tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions with a honey dijon vinaigrette dressing.
|Chopped Salad, cater
|$41.25
iceberg and romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, bacon, diced tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions with a honey dijon vinaigrette dressing. (15-20 servings)
|Side-Chopped Salad
|$8.25
iceberg and romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, bacon, diced tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions with a honey dijon vinaigrette dressing.