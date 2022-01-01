Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Crystal Lake

Go
Crystal Lake restaurants
Toast

Crystal Lake restaurants that serve crepes

Tony's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tony's Cafe

1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake

Avg 4.5 (779 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crepes (2)$5.00
Dotty's Favorite Crepes (3)$10.00
Filled with glazed strawberries and cream cheese
Osman's Homemade Crepes (3)$8.00
Osman's personal recipe of his sweet and delicious homemade crepes. Trust us, you won't be disappointed!
More about Tony's Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe Olympic

90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.7 (889 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crepes$7.00
french perfection
More about Cafe Olympic
Item pic

 

Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake

40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seafood Crepe$12.99
Lobster, crab, and shrimp blended in a lobster cream sauce. Topped with sliced scallions.
Plain Crepes$6.99
Spinach Florentine Crepe$10.99
Spinach, bacon, eggs, and jack cheese topped with hollandaise & sliced scallions.
More about Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake

Browse other tasty dishes in Crystal Lake

Patty Melts

Milkshakes

Meatloaf

Pancakes

Mozzarella Sticks

Tacos

Salmon Salad

Omelettes

Map

More near Crystal Lake to explore

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston