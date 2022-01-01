Crepes in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve crepes
Tony's Cafe
1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake
|Crepes (2)
|$5.00
|Dotty's Favorite Crepes (3)
|$10.00
Filled with glazed strawberries and cream cheese
|Osman's Homemade Crepes (3)
|$8.00
Osman's personal recipe of his sweet and delicious homemade crepes. Trust us, you won't be disappointed!
Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake
40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake
|Seafood Crepe
|$12.99
Lobster, crab, and shrimp blended in a lobster cream sauce. Topped with sliced scallions.
|Plain Crepes
|$6.99
|Spinach Florentine Crepe
|$10.99
Spinach, bacon, eggs, and jack cheese topped with hollandaise & sliced scallions.