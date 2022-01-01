Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Crystal Lake

Go
Crystal Lake restaurants
Toast

Crystal Lake restaurants that serve croissants

Cafe Olympic image

 

Cafe Olympic

90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.7 (889 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant$3.50
More about Cafe Olympic
Banner pic

 

Taste of Benedict's and More - Taste - Crystal Lake

35 North Williams Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Almond Croissant$3.75
Flaky croissant with almonds
More about Taste of Benedict's and More - Taste - Crystal Lake

Browse other tasty dishes in Crystal Lake

Chicken Sandwiches

Hummus

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Cobb Salad

Scallops

Cake

Turkey Clubs

Carrot Cake

Map

More near Crystal Lake to explore

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston