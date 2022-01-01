Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Croissants in
Crystal Lake
/
Crystal Lake
/
Croissants
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve croissants
Cafe Olympic
90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake
Avg 4.7
(889 reviews)
Croissant
$3.50
More about Cafe Olympic
Taste of Benedict's and More - Taste - Crystal Lake
35 North Williams Street, Crystal Lake
No reviews yet
Almond Croissant
$3.75
Flaky croissant with almonds
More about Taste of Benedict's and More - Taste - Crystal Lake
Browse other tasty dishes in Crystal Lake
Chicken Sandwiches
Hummus
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Cobb Salad
Scallops
Cake
Turkey Clubs
Carrot Cake
More near Crystal Lake to explore
Barrington
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Lake Zurich
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Algonquin
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Mchenry
Avg 3.9
(12 restaurants)
Woodstock
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Dundee
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Wauconda
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Carpentersville
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Huntley
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1487 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(167 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(607 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(953 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston