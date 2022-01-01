Curry in Crystal Lake

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen

110 N Main St., Crystal Lake

Avg 4.3 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Curried Squash$19.00
*vegan, gluten-free - Middlebury Farms honeynut squash stewed with Nichols Farm heirloom apples, coconut milk, yellow curry, & golden raisins, topped with chopped almonds & cilantro
More about Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
Item pic

 

New Peking Chinese Restaurant

40 W TERRA COTTA AVE SUITE G, CRYSTAL LAKE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hong Kong Curry Chicken 咖哩鸡$9.99
🌶️ A Hong Kong classic: delicious and comforting chicken dish stir-fried in rich yellow curry with white onions in a flaming hot wok. Served with white rice. Spicy.
More about New Peking Chinese Restaurant

Map

