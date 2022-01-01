Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake restaurants
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve egg rolls

New Peking Chinese Restaurant

40 W TERRA COTTA AVE SUITE G, CRYSTAL LAKE

Vegetable Egg Rolls (2) 菜春卷$5.50
2 pieces. ⚠️ Contains nuts. A vegetarian version of hand-rolled and crispy egg rolls. Packed full of cabbage, celery, carrots, mushrooms, and bamboo shoots.
⚠️ Allergy warning: Contains nuts.
Egg Rolls (2) 春卷$5.50
2 pieces. ⚠️ Contains nuts. Hand-rolled and crispy in a delicious wonton wrapper. Packed full of beef, chicken, cabbage, celery, and carrots.
⚠️ Allergy Warning: Contains Nuts.
Fire Bar and Grill

435 Angela Lane, Crystal Lake

Sante Fe Egg Rolls$11.49
Chicken, pepper-jack cheese, southwest vegetables in a crispy flour tortilla. Deep-fried & served with ranch
