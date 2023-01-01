Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fettuccine alfredo in Crystal Lake

Go
Crystal Lake restaurants
Toast

Crystal Lake restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo

Consumer pic

 

Fire Bar and Grill

435 Angela Lane, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta Full Pan$71.00
More about Fire Bar and Grill
Item pic

PIZZA

Georgio's Pizza - Crystal Lake

75 E Woodstock St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (1166 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fettuccine Alfredo (Half Pan)$38.25
fettuccine tossed with Georgio's alfredo sauce and parmesan.
Fettuccine Alfredo$14.95
fettuccine tossed with an abundance of our homemade creamy alfredo sauce and parmesan cheese. served with a piece of garlic bread.
Fettuccine Alfredo (Full Pan)$76.50
fettuccine tossed with Georgio's alfredo sauce and parmesan.
More about Georgio's Pizza - Crystal Lake

Browse other tasty dishes in Crystal Lake

Brownie Sundaes

Garlic Parmesan

Turkey Wraps

Pork Chops

Crispy Chicken

Cookies

Quesadillas

Egg Rolls

Map

More near Crystal Lake to explore

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1474 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (644 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (394 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston