Hot chocolate in Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake restaurants
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve hot chocolate

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tony's Cafe- Crystal Lake, Il.

1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake

Avg 4.5 (779 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.50
More about Tony's Cafe- Crystal Lake, Il.
Benedict's La Strata

40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Chocolate$2.99
More about Benedict's La Strata

