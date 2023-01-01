Key lime pies in Crystal Lake
More about Julie Ann's Frozen Custard
Julie Ann's Frozen Custard
6500 Northwest Highway, Unit A, Crystal Lake
|GF Dairy Free Key Lime Pie
|$6.50
From scratch Key Lime Pie Sauce & Our homemade GF + Vegan graham cracker crumble.
|Dairy-Free Key Lime Pie Pint
|$6.75
Key lime infused coconut cream “custard” layered with a dairy free and gluten free graham cracker crumble
|Key Lime Pie Pint
|$6.25
Key lime infused custard layered with our homemade graham cracker crumble.