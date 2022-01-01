Lox in Crystal Lake

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tony's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tony's Cafe- Crystal Lake, Il.

1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake

Avg 4.5 (779 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Laura's Lox Plate w/ Bagel & Cream Cheese$14.00
Smoked salmon, tomato, red onion, cucumber, capers & bagel with cream cheese
More about Tony's Cafe- Crystal Lake, Il.
Item pic

 

Cafe Olympic

90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.7 (889 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bene and Lox$15.50
Cold smoked salmon served on a split english muffin schmered with cream cheese, sliced tomato, cucumber, two poached eggs, a smother of dill hollandaise, and pickled red onions. Comes with choice of hashbrowns or breakfast potatoes.
More about Cafe Olympic

