Lox in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve lox
More about Tony's Cafe- Crystal Lake, Il.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tony's Cafe- Crystal Lake, Il.
1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake
|Laura's Lox Plate w/ Bagel & Cream Cheese
|$14.00
Smoked salmon, tomato, red onion, cucumber, capers & bagel with cream cheese
More about Cafe Olympic
Cafe Olympic
90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake
|Bene and Lox
|$15.50
Cold smoked salmon served on a split english muffin schmered with cream cheese, sliced tomato, cucumber, two poached eggs, a smother of dill hollandaise, and pickled red onions. Comes with choice of hashbrowns or breakfast potatoes.