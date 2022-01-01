Meatloaf in Crystal Lake

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen

110 N Main St., Crystal Lake

Avg 4.3 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Meatloaf$8.00
Grass-fed beef and pork meatloaf with mashed potatoes.
Meatloaf$19.00
Duke's meatloaf made with ground Slagel Family Farms beef, pork, and chopped veggies glazed in ketchup and baked. Served with your choice of vegetable and garlic mashed potatoes topped with our house-made gravy.
More about Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
Tony's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tony's Cafe

1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake

Avg 4.5 (779 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Double Slabs of Meatloaf$14.00
Served with garlic mashed potatoes, brown gravy and your choice of vegetable
More about Tony's Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe Olympic

90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.7 (889 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf$14.00
housemade barbecued meatloaf wrapped with bacon and covered in a tangy glaze. served with garlic mashed potatoes, and seasonal veggies
More about Cafe Olympic

