Meatloaf in Crystal Lake
Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
110 N Main St., Crystal Lake
|Kids Meatloaf
|$8.00
Grass-fed beef and pork meatloaf with mashed potatoes.
|Meatloaf
|$19.00
Duke's meatloaf made with ground Slagel Family Farms beef, pork, and chopped veggies glazed in ketchup and baked. Served with your choice of vegetable and garlic mashed potatoes topped with our house-made gravy.
Tony's Cafe
1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake
|Double Slabs of Meatloaf
|$14.00
Served with garlic mashed potatoes, brown gravy and your choice of vegetable