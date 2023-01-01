Mongolian beef in Crystal Lake
New Peking Chinese Restaurant
40 W TERRA COTTA AVE SUITE G, CRYSTAL LAKE
|[COMBO] Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛
|$15.60
🌶️ Slices of beef tenderloin stir fried with green onion, in a hot and spicy garlic sauce and crispy white onions. Served with white rice noodles on the bottom. Spicy.
|Mongolian Beef Lunch Special 蒙古牛午饭
|$12.95
🌶️ Slices of beef tenderloin stir fried with green onion, in a hot and spicy garlic sauce and crispy white onions. Served with white rice and white rice noodles on the bottom. Spicy.
|Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛
|$19.20
🌶️ Slices of beef tenderloin stir fried with green onion, in a hot and spicy garlic sauce and crispy white onions. Served with white rice and white rice noodles on the bottom. Spicy.