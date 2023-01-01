Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mongolian beef in Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake restaurants
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve mongolian beef

New Peking Chinese Restaurant

40 W TERRA COTTA AVE SUITE G, CRYSTAL LAKE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
[COMBO] Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛$15.60
🌶️ Slices of beef tenderloin stir fried with green onion, in a hot and spicy garlic sauce and crispy white onions. Served with white rice noodles on the bottom. Spicy.
Mongolian Beef Lunch Special 蒙古牛午饭$12.95
🌶️ Slices of beef tenderloin stir fried with green onion, in a hot and spicy garlic sauce and crispy white onions. Served with white rice and white rice noodles on the bottom. Spicy.
Mongolian Beef 蒙古牛$19.20
🌶️ Slices of beef tenderloin stir fried with green onion, in a hot and spicy garlic sauce and crispy white onions. Served with white rice and white rice noodles on the bottom. Spicy.
More about New Peking Chinese Restaurant
Cafe Olympic

90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.7 (889 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mongolian-ish Beef Wrap$15.00
Marinated filet, seasoned broccoli and onion fried rice, scallion/peanut sauce/cabbage slaw, and crispy chow mein noodles all wrapped in a grilled tortilla. Comes with choice of soup, salad, or side.
More about Cafe Olympic

