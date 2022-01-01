Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mostaccioli in Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake restaurants
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve mostaccioli

Item pic

 

Cafe Olympic

90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.7 (889 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Barb's Mostaccioli$15.00
Slow simmered san marzano tomato sauce with italian sausage, melty mozz, and parmesan cheese. Served with a garlic butter roll and choice of soup or salad.
More about Cafe Olympic
Item pic

PIZZA

Georgio's Crystal Lake

75 E Woodstock St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (1166 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Mostaccioli Meat Sauce$13.95
ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella baked with penne pasta and Georgio's meat sauce. served with a piece of garlic bread.
Baked Mostaccioli Marinara$13.95
ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella baked with penne pasta and Georgio's marinara sauce. served with a piece of garlic bread.
More about Georgio's Crystal Lake

