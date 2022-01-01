Mostaccioli in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve mostaccioli
Cafe Olympic
90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake
|Barb's Mostaccioli
|$15.00
Slow simmered san marzano tomato sauce with italian sausage, melty mozz, and parmesan cheese. Served with a garlic butter roll and choice of soup or salad.
Georgio's Crystal Lake
75 E Woodstock St, Crystal Lake
|Baked Mostaccioli Meat Sauce
|$13.95
ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella baked with penne pasta and Georgio's meat sauce. served with a piece of garlic bread.
|Baked Mostaccioli Marinara
|$13.95
ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella baked with penne pasta and Georgio's marinara sauce. served with a piece of garlic bread.