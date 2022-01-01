Mozzarella sticks in Crystal Lake

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Cottage Pub image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Cottage Pub

6 E Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.4 (1566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
More about The Cottage Pub
Mozzarella Sticks image

PIZZA

Georgio's Chicago Pizza

75 E Woodstock St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks, cater$24.75
delicious breaded mozzarella served with Georgio's ranch and marinara. (21 per order)
Mozzarella Sticks$8.75
delicious breaded mozzarella served with Georgio's ranch and marinara sauce.
More about Georgio's Chicago Pizza

