Pancakes in Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake restaurants
Toast

Crystal Lake restaurants that serve pancakes

Vine & Plate image

 

Vine & Plate

414 W. Virginia Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesy Mashed Potato Pancakes$10.00
More about Vine & Plate
Tony's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tony's Cafe

1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake

Avg 4.5 (779 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids 2 Pancakes$6.00
2 small pancakes served with 2 slices of bacon or 2 sausage links
Kids 2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes$6.00
2 small chocolate chip pancakes served with 2 slices of bacon or 2 sausage links
Stuffed Potato Pancake$13.00
2 eggs, bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese stuffed between 2 potato pancakes, topped with sausage gravy
More about Tony's Cafe
Perfect Pancakes image

 

Cafe Olympic

90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.7 (889 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Perfect Pancakes$7.00
better than mama used to make
Pancakes (vegan)$8.00
for our biggest fans
Porky Pancakes$11.00
two pancakes loaded with sausage, bacon, and ham garnished with maple butter and topped with two eggs the way ya like ‘em
More about Cafe Olympic
Item pic

 

Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake

40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes$10.99
Our pancakes with
cinnamon swirl and buttercream topping.
Banana Chocolate Chip Pancakes$10.99
Kids Pancakes$4.99
Five silver dollar pancakes.
More about Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake

