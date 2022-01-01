Pancakes in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Vine & Plate
Vine & Plate
414 W. Virginia Street, Crystal Lake
|Cheesy Mashed Potato Pancakes
|$10.00
More about Tony's Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tony's Cafe
1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake
|Kids 2 Pancakes
|$6.00
2 small pancakes served with 2 slices of bacon or 2 sausage links
|Kids 2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$6.00
2 small chocolate chip pancakes served with 2 slices of bacon or 2 sausage links
|Stuffed Potato Pancake
|$13.00
2 eggs, bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese stuffed between 2 potato pancakes, topped with sausage gravy
More about Cafe Olympic
Cafe Olympic
90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake
|Perfect Pancakes
|$7.00
better than mama used to make
|Pancakes (vegan)
|$8.00
for our biggest fans
|Porky Pancakes
|$11.00
two pancakes loaded with sausage, bacon, and ham garnished with maple butter and topped with two eggs the way ya like ‘em