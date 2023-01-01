Pork belly in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve pork belly
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
110 N Main St., Crystal Lake
|Pork Belly
|$8.00
Slagel Family Farms pork belly, yellow plum hot sauce, peach pico de gallo, fish sauce marinated kohlrabi.
Benedict's La Strata
40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake
|Pork Belly Benedict
|$15.99
English muffin halves topped with thick griddled smoked pork belly, poached eggs, jalapeno infused hollandaise, queso fresco, and pico de gallo. Served with your choice of side
|Pork Belly Burger
|$16.99
Benedict’s signature burger patty with smoked pork belly, shredded lettuce, tangy chef sauce, jack cheese, onion ring, beer cheese sauce, on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side