Pork belly in Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake restaurants
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve pork belly

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen

110 N Main St., Crystal Lake

Avg 4.3 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Belly$8.00
Slagel Family Farms pork belly, yellow plum hot sauce, peach pico de gallo, fish sauce marinated kohlrabi.
More about Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
Benedict's La Strata

40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Belly Benedict$15.99
English muffin halves topped with thick griddled smoked pork belly, poached eggs, jalapeno infused hollandaise, queso fresco, and pico de gallo. Served with your choice of side
Pork Belly Burger$16.99
Benedict’s signature burger patty with smoked pork belly, shredded lettuce, tangy chef sauce, jack cheese, onion ring, beer cheese sauce, on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side
More about Benedict's La Strata

