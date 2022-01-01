Quesadillas in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve quesadillas
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
110 N Main St., Crystal Lake
|Chorizo Quesadilla
|$12.00
Beeler's chorizo and chihuahua cheese melted inside flour tortillas served with salsa verde, salsa d’arbol, sour cream, and queso fresco.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tony's Cafe
1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.00
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$11.00
Scrambled eggs with chorizo, avocado, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo with a side of sour cream
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo served with a side of sour cream & guacamole
Cafe Olympic
90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake
|A Really Good Quesadilla
|$11.50
ancho rubbed chicken, chihuahua and cheddar cheese, and creamy chipotle sauce served with a cilantro salad
Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake
40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$11.99
Multigrain grain tortilla, jack and cheddar cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions, salsa verde and scrambled eggs.