Quesadillas in Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake restaurants
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve quesadillas

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen

110 N Main St., Crystal Lake

Avg 4.3 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chorizo Quesadilla$12.00
Beeler's chorizo and chihuahua cheese melted inside flour tortillas served with salsa verde, salsa d’arbol, sour cream, and queso fresco.
More about Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tony's Cafe

1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake

Avg 4.5 (779 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Breakfast Quesadilla$11.00
Scrambled eggs with chorizo, avocado, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo with a side of sour cream
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo served with a side of sour cream & guacamole
More about Tony's Cafe
Cafe Olympic

90 N Williams St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.7 (889 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
A Really Good Quesadilla$11.50
ancho rubbed chicken, chihuahua and cheddar cheese, and creamy chipotle sauce served with a cilantro salad
More about Cafe Olympic
Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake

40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Quesadilla$11.99
Multigrain grain tortilla, jack and cheddar cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions, salsa verde and scrambled eggs.
More about Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake
Cantina 52

52 N Brink St, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla
More about Cantina 52

