Scallops in Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake restaurants
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve scallops

Jude's Cocktail & Nosh image

 

Jude's Cocktail & Nosh

19 Williams St, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallops$16.00
More about Jude's Cocktail & Nosh
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen

110 N Main St., Crystal Lake

Avg 4.3 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brown Butter Scallops$22.00
Pan-roasted diver scallops, Atmosphere mushroom & parmesan risotto, sautéed spinach, kale relish, and pea tendrils. Gluten-Free.
More about Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen

