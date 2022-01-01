Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Crystal Lake

Go
Crystal Lake restaurants
Toast

Crystal Lake restaurants that serve sliders

Jude's Cocktail & Nosh image

 

Jude's Cocktail & Nosh

19 Williams St, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Beef Slider$8.00
BBQ Jackfruit Slider$9.00
Filet Mignon Sliders$10.00
More about Jude's Cocktail & Nosh
Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen

110 N Main St., Crystal Lake

Avg 4.3 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids BBQ Pork Sliders$7.00
More about Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
Monte Cristo Sliders image

 

Vine & Plate

414 W. Virginia Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Monte Cristo Sliders$14.00
Oven-roasted turkey breast, Black Forest Ham, Swiss cheese, mayo, Dijon mustard, apple on Hawaiian buns. 5 ct.
Cuban Sliders$14.00
Cuban Sliders with ham, pork carnitas, Swiss cheese, Mayo, Dijon mustard, and pickle. 5 ct.
Corned Beef Sliders$14.00
More about Vine & Plate

Browse other tasty dishes in Crystal Lake

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Egg Benedict

Avocado Salad

Avocado Toast

Salmon Salad

Paninis

Map

More near Crystal Lake to explore

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston