Sliders in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve sliders
More about Jude's Cocktail & Nosh
Jude's Cocktail & Nosh
19 Williams St, Crystal Lake
|Italian Beef Slider
|$8.00
|BBQ Jackfruit Slider
|$9.00
|Filet Mignon Sliders
|$10.00
More about Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
110 N Main St., Crystal Lake
|Kids BBQ Pork Sliders
|$7.00
More about Vine & Plate
Vine & Plate
414 W. Virginia Street, Crystal Lake
|Monte Cristo Sliders
|$14.00
Oven-roasted turkey breast, Black Forest Ham, Swiss cheese, mayo, Dijon mustard, apple on Hawaiian buns. 5 ct.
|Cuban Sliders
|$14.00
Cuban Sliders with ham, pork carnitas, Swiss cheese, Mayo, Dijon mustard, and pickle. 5 ct.
|Corned Beef Sliders
|$14.00