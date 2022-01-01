Spaghetti in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
110 N Main St., Crystal Lake
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$20.00
More about Georgio's Crystal Lake
PIZZA
Georgio's Crystal Lake
75 E Woodstock St, Crystal Lake
|Kids Spaghetti
|$6.00
|Spaghetti Marinara
|$11.65
spaghetti or penne topped with Georgio's marinara sauce. served with a piece of garlic bread.
|Spaghetti Meat Sauce
|$11.65
spaghetti or penne topped with Georgio's meat sauce. served with a piece of garlic bread.