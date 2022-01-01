Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake restaurants
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve spaghetti

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen

110 N Main St., Crystal Lake

Avg 4.3 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti Carbonara$20.00
More about Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA

Georgio's Crystal Lake

75 E Woodstock St, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (1166 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Spaghetti$6.00
Spaghetti Marinara$11.65
spaghetti or penne topped with Georgio's marinara sauce. served with a piece of garlic bread.
Spaghetti Meat Sauce$11.65
spaghetti or penne topped with Georgio's meat sauce. served with a piece of garlic bread.
More about Georgio's Crystal Lake

