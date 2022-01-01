Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake restaurants
Toast

Crystal Lake restaurants that serve tacos

Jude's Cocktail & Nosh image

 

Jude's Cocktail & Nosh

19 Williams St, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$9.00
Ahi Tuna Tacos$8.00
More about Jude's Cocktail & Nosh
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen

110 N Main St., Crystal Lake

Avg 4.3 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seitan Chorizo Tacos$21.00
Seitan chorizo, roasted poblanos, sautéed Atmosphere Farm mushrooms, fingerling potatoes, jalapeño escabeche, arugula, radishes, rice, beans and feta cheese, served with salsa verde, salsa d'arbol, and corn tortillas on the side.
More about Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
The Cottage Pub image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

The Cottage Pub

6 E Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake

Avg 4.4 (1566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Taco Pizza$21.99
Small Taco Pizza$12.99
More about The Cottage Pub
Heritage Pork Carnitas Tacos image

 

Vine & Plate

414 W. Virginia Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Heritage Pork Carnitas Tacos$15.00
Pulled pork, white onion, salsa verde, cilantro, on a corn tortilla, 3ct.
Veggie Tacos$12.00
Charred Broccoli Tacos with avocado crema, and mango salsa. Comes with 3 tacos.
Grass Fed Sirloin Steak Street Tacos$15.00
White onion, salsa verde, queso fresco, cilantro 3 ct.
More about Vine & Plate
Tony's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tony's Cafe

1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake

Avg 4.5 (779 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Tacos (3)$12.00
Scrambled eggs with chorizo, avocado, queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
More about Tony's Cafe
Item pic

 

Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake

40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Street Tacos$10.99
Corn tortillas, scrambled eggs, avocado, tomatoes, jack cheese, salsa verde and
cilantro
More about Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake
Consumer pic

 

Cantina 52

52 N Brink St, Crystal Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mini Taco Basket$8.00
Taco
More about Cantina 52

