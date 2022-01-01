Tacos in Crystal Lake
Crystal Lake restaurants that serve tacos
Jude's Cocktail & Nosh
19 Williams St, Crystal Lake
|Street Tacos
|$9.00
|Ahi Tuna Tacos
|$8.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen
110 N Main St., Crystal Lake
|Seitan Chorizo Tacos
|$21.00
Seitan chorizo, roasted poblanos, sautéed Atmosphere Farm mushrooms, fingerling potatoes, jalapeño escabeche, arugula, radishes, rice, beans and feta cheese, served with salsa verde, salsa d'arbol, and corn tortillas on the side.
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
The Cottage Pub
6 E Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake
|Large Taco Pizza
|$21.99
|Small Taco Pizza
|$12.99
Vine & Plate
414 W. Virginia Street, Crystal Lake
|Heritage Pork Carnitas Tacos
|$15.00
Pulled pork, white onion, salsa verde, cilantro, on a corn tortilla, 3ct.
|Veggie Tacos
|$12.00
Charred Broccoli Tacos with avocado crema, and mango salsa. Comes with 3 tacos.
|Grass Fed Sirloin Steak Street Tacos
|$15.00
White onion, salsa verde, queso fresco, cilantro 3 ct.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tony's Cafe
1030 McHenry Ave, crystal lake
|Breakfast Tacos (3)
|$12.00
Scrambled eggs with chorizo, avocado, queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
Benedict's La Strata - Crystal Lake
40 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake
|Breakfast Street Tacos
|$10.99
Corn tortillas, scrambled eggs, avocado, tomatoes, jack cheese, salsa verde and
cilantro