C’s Fish Fry

Hall Street Bakery

Hall Street Bakery is a family-owned bakery and restaurant in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Our mission is to create excellent, wholesome products, inviting neighborhood places, rewarding careers for our employees, and vitality and economic success for the communities where we do business.

Each day features freshly baked, hand-crafted pastries and artisan breads. You will also find coffee, tea, espresso beverages, breakfast sandwiches, lunchtime fare, hot sandwiches, pizza, wine and beer.

Jim and Barb McClurg, Founders

