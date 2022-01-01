Go
Chasin' Tails

Chasin' Tails is a seafood social restaurant and bar serving up delicious favorites from steamed crab through crawfish boils.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

2200 N Westmoreland Street STE103 • $$

Avg 4.1 (4828 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Noodles*$10.49
Savory sauteed noodles topped with the perfect amount of fried garlic and parmesan
Snow Crab (2 Clusters)*$43.99
8UP Size: 8-10oz per cluster, Two (2) clusters to an order. (approx. weight: 1.1 lb.) Each order is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato
*Multiple orders of the same seafood, same sauce, and same heat level will automatically be combined to the same bag by our system. Please specify if you want each pound in a separate bag.
Beignets*$7.99
Crawfish (1 LB)*$15.99
Currently in season! Always delivered live from Louisiana. Each pound is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 potato.
*Multiple pounds of the same seafood, same sauce, and same heat level will automatically be combined to the same bag by our system. Please specify if you want each pound in a separate bag.
Fr Catfish Basket*$16.99
Includes cajun fries. Substitute sweet potato fries (+1)
Shrimp Head-Off (1 LB)*$20.49
Each pound is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 potato.
*Multiple pounds of the same seafood, same sauce, and same heat level will automatically be combined to the same bag by our system. Please specify if you want each pound in a separate bag.
Fish Tacos (3)*$12.99
Crispy catfish topped with jalapenos, pico de gallo, and drizzled with creamy cilantro, voodoo and tartar sauce.
Mussels (1 LB)*$16.99
Each pound is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 potato.
*Multiple pounds of the same seafood, same sauce, and same heat level will automatically be combined to the same bag by our system. Please specify if you want each pound in a separate bag.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2200 N Westmoreland Street STE103

Arlington VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

