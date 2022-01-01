Chasin' Tails
Chasin' Tails is a seafood social restaurant and bar serving up delicious favorites from steamed crab through crawfish boils.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
2200 N Westmoreland Street STE103 • $$
Location
2200 N Westmoreland Street STE103
Arlington VA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:45 pm
