Chasin' Tails
Thank you for supporting HEH Family & the community.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
5815 Trinity Pkwy • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5815 Trinity Pkwy
Centreville VA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!
BBQ Chicken & Beer
It's not barbecue, it's Best of the Best Quality!
Revolution Darts
Come in and enjoy!
Choong Man Chicken
Come in and enjoy!