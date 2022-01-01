Go
Chasin' Tails

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

5815 Trinity Pkwy • $$

Avg 4 (1541 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Head-Off (1 LB)*$22.00
Each pound is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 potato.
*Multiple pounds of the same seafood, same sauce, and same heat level will automatically be combined to the same bag by our system. Please specify if you want each pound in a separate bag.
Crawfish (1 LB)*$18.00
Currently in season! Always delivered live from Louisiana. Each pound is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 potato.
*Multiple pounds of the same seafood, same sauce, and same heat level will automatically be combined to the same bag by our system. Please specify if you want each pound in a separate bag.
Snow Crab (2 Clusters)*$49.00
8UP Size: 8-10oz per cluster, Two (2) clusters to an order. (approx. weight: 1.1 lb.) Each order is served with 1 pc. corn and 1 pc. potato
*Multiple orders of the same seafood, same sauce, and same heat level will automatically be combined to the same bag by our system. Please specify if you want each pound in a separate bag.
Side Sauce 6oz*$3.00
Garlic Noodles*$11.00
Savory sauteed noodles topped with the perfect amount of fried garlic and parmesan
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

5815 Trinity Pkwy

Centreville VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:45 pm
