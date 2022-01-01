Go
Cuba Libre - Fort Lauderdale

Cuba Libre opened its first location in Old City, Philadelphia in 2000, giving guests a passport to Cuba's intriguing flavors and culture. The restaurant's name, which translates to "a free Cuba," signifies a hope for the future of the treasured island nation. The cuisines of different ethnicities have been gently simmered in the cultural cauldron of Cuba to create what is now the Criollo (home-style) cuisine of the island. Blending native ingredients and cooking traditions with those of South America, Spain, Africa, Asia and several others, Cuban cuisine is a savory mix that reflects its colorful culture.

800 E Las Olas Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (168 reviews)

Popular Items

Spinach and Manchego Bunuelos$12.00
Manchego cheese and spinach fritters, goat cheese crema, organic olive oil, fresh black pepper
Black Beans$4.00
Kid's Empanadas$12.95
White Rice$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

800 E Las Olas Blvd

Fort Lauderdale FL

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
