Cuba Libre Washington DC

801 9TH ST. NW

Popular Items

Crab Guacamole$24.00
Blue crab meat, avocado, grilled golden pineapple, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime juice, extra virgin olive oil, plantain chips
Arroz con Frijoles$8.00
Steamed white rice and black bean soup
Cuban Sandwich Combo - Visit to Havana$19.75
Ybor City Style pressed Cuban sandwich with sour orange marinated pork loin, Genoa salami, ham, provolone and Swiss cheese. Yellow mustard-pickle relish. Served with sides of Black Bean Soup, House Salad, and Tropical Chips.
Arroz con Pollo$29.50
Saffron long grain rice, boneless chicken, green peas, Manzanilla olives, hard-boiled egg, asparagus, Palacios chorizo, roasted piquillo pepper salad
Maduros$8.00
Fried ripened sweet plantains
Mama Amelia's Empanadas - 2 Chicken$16.50
(2 per order)
Served with aji-sour cream sauce
Chicken De la Casa: Hand-chopped chicken, corn, Jack cheese
Black Bean Soup$11.00
Rich and slow-simmered flavors, red onions, sour cream
Bread and Mango Butter$4.00
Our signature, house made mango butter with crispy pressed Cuban bread.
Cuban Mango Butter - Gift Jar$5.00
A jar of our signature, house made mango butter to enjoy at home.
Location

801 9TH ST. NW

Washington DC

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
