Go
Toast

Cuban Eddie's

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

21-04 Morlot Ave. • $

Avg 4.7 (763 reviews)

Popular Items

Maduros$3.75
Fried sweet plantains
Cuban Sandwich$6.45
Roast Pork, ham, swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles on Cuban bread toasted.
Beef & Cheese$1.75
Chicken$1.75
Beef & Jalapeno$1.75
Spicy Chicken$1.75
Ropa Vieja / Shredded beef (L)$7.99
Shredded beef cooked with peppers and onions served in a savory red sauce.
Beef$1.75
Croquettes$0.75
Stuffed with ham and potato, fried.
Papa Rellena$2.75
Stuffed mashed potato ball, fried, with your choice of meat, chicken, or cheese.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

21-04 Morlot Ave.

Fair Lawn NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kosher Express

No reviews yet

Kindly enter your telephone # and order # on the ZELLE payment or check.
ZELLE use email address: Pay@FLKexp.com
Make checks payable to Kosher Express
Thank you!
Order and enjoy!

Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

b.good

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bite Food & Coffee Co.

No reviews yet

Eat Y'all

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston