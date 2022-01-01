Go
Toast

Cuban Eddies

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

110 W Shore Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (1505 reviews)

Popular Items

Guava & Cheese$1.85
Cheese$1.65
$5 Roasted Chicken$5.00
Marinated roasted chicken thighs and legs. Bone-In.
Spicy Chicken Empanadas$1.65
Beef & Cheese$1.65
Cuban Sandwich$6.50
Roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on Cuban bread, toasted.
Beef$1.65
Croquetas$0.70
Fried, stuffed with ham and potato.
Chicken$1.65
Cheese Steak$1.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

110 W Shore Ave

Dumont NJ

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bergenfield Elks Lodge 1477

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

BrainFreeze Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

River & Henley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vish (Tenafly)

No reviews yet

Modern Hummus place.
We serve vegan, healthy, warm dishes and plant based shakes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston