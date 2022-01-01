Go
Toast

Cuban Pete's

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

428 Bloomfield Ave • $$

Avg 3.2 (4030 reviews)

Popular Items

Pargo$17.95
Crispy whole red snapper
Chicharron de Pollo$7.95
Crispy chicken lollipops, cilantro mojo
Black Beans$3.50
Empanadas$5.95
Latin pastry folded
Rabo Encendido$23.95
Braised oxtail in spicy tomato broth
Maduros (Sweet Plantains)$3.50
Vaca Frita$18.95
Crispy shredded beef, onions & lime
Ropa Vieja (Entree)$17.95
Coconut Rice$3.50
Churrasco$29.95
Guarapo marinated skirt steak and chimichurri
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

428 Bloomfield Ave

Montclair NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ani Ramen House

No reviews yet

slurp. sip. repeat.

Salad House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Teglia Pizza Bar

No reviews yet

Teglia, a "Roasting Pan " is a place where Italian Comfort fresh scratch cooking is our craft. The pursuit of beauty, flavor, texture and nuances is our art!
We pride ourselves on making everything we possible can from our Pizza dough, focaccia, Mozzarella and ricotta to all the dressings and Roasts! While sourcing our ingredients locally when ever possible and import only the finest from Italy. As the weather breaks and our story unfolds follow us on our journey with local farmers and purveyors Join us on our journey as we grow !

480 Bloomfield Ave

No reviews yet

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston