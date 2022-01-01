Go
Cubanitas Milwaukee

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • STEAKS

728 N Milwaukee St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1715 reviews)

Popular Items

Spinach Empanada$4.00
Guacamole & Chips$10.00
Maduros$5.00
Plantain Platter with Guacamole$10.00
Pollo Asado Bowl$14.00
Sandwich Cubano$11.00
Veggie Bowl$11.00
Chicken Empanda$4.00
Beef Empanada$4.00
Coco Loco Bowl$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

728 N Milwaukee St

Milwaukee WI

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Brunch - Milwaukee

