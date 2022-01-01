Cubanitas Milwaukee
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • STEAKS
728 N Milwaukee St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
728 N Milwaukee St
Milwaukee WI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Flannery's
Come in and enjoy!
Brunch - Milwaukee
Brunch is a modern breakfast and lunch restaurant serving upscale fare while providing a fun, cheerful environment!
We Cater!
Mo's A Place for Steaks
Come in and enjoy!
Flourchild
Scratch made pizza, unique libations, rock n' roll, retro digs. Make Love. Eat Pizza.
🍕❤️