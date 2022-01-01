Go
Cubanu

Traditional Cuban food with some modern flair

1467 Main St

Popular Items

Empanadas$7.00
Seasoned beef, Chicken or Spinach & Goat Cheese perfectly packaged in a crunchy puff pastry
Cubanu Cubano$12.95
Slow roasted pork layered with fresh ham and Swiss
El Babalu$22.00
Roasted Chicken breast stuffed with chorizo, maduros, & goat cheese accompanied with Congri & Yucca con Mojo
Lechon Asado$20.00
Slow roasted marinated pork served with our garlic and citrus Cubanu Mojo accompanied with Arroz Blanco & Frijoles Negros
Cubanitos$7.00
Miniature Cuban sandwiches with ham, savory pork, Swiss cheese, mustard, and zesty pickles in a wonton wrap
Garlic Salmon$22.00
Grilled Salmon finished in the oven with a savory garlic sauce, accompanied with Yellow Rice & Vegetables
Croquettas$5.00
Minced ham rolled into cooked bites of Latin flavor
Ropa Vieja$25.00
slow tenderly cooked shredded Flank Steak Stew accompanied with Congri & Tostones
Maduros$5.00
soft yellow sweet Plantains
Bistec de Palomilla$25.00
Grilled Sirloin Steak topped with Caramelized onions accompanied with Arroz Blanco & Frijoles Negros
Location

1467 Main St

Rahway NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
