Go
Toast

CUBO

CUBO is now serving up Caribbean vibes, Cuban flavors, pouring tropical cocktails and beer for outdoor dining on SE Hawthorne. You can also order pick up for individual meals, NEW family style meals to feed your whole crew, or large catering orders.

3106 SE Hawthorne Blvd • $

Avg 4 (434 reviews)

Popular Items

Cuban Sandwich$14.25
Slow roasted, shredded pork shoulder, pit ham, Swiss cheese, house made mojo, caramelized onion & pickle all grilled on Cuban style bread with your choice of side.
3 Empanadas$10.95
All empanadas are made with gluten free dough
1 Empanada$3.95
All empanadas are made with gluten free dough
Guava Chicken Plate$16.50
Marinated baked chicken with our house made sweet and tangy guava sauce with rice, Cuban black beans, and your choice of side.
Mojo Pork Plate$16.50
Slow roasted pork with house made mojo and caramelized onion with rice, Cuban black beans, and your choice of side.
Ropita Bowl$13.25
Shredded beef brisket stewed with tomato, vegetables & traditional Cuban spices with rice, Cuban black beans, mango, avocado, tostones and maduros.
Mojo Shrimp Bowl$14.95
Shrimp sautéed in house made spicy cayenne mojo with rice, Cuban black beans, mango, avocado, tostones and maduros.
Portland Bowl$10.95
Our basic Vegan bowl with rice, Cuban black beans, mango, avocado, tostones and maduros. Add cheese and a hard boiled egg for a filling vegetarian option!
Havana Bowl$13.25
Slow roasted pork shoulder w/ house made mojo & caramelized onion with rice, Cuban black beans, mango, avocado, tostones and maduros.
Pollito Bowl$13.25
Marinated and shredded baked chicken with house made sweet and tangy guava sauce with rice, Cuban black beans, mango, avocado, tostones and maduros.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3106 SE Hawthorne Blvd

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cup and Saucer Cafe inc

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fried Egg I'm In Love

No reviews yet

Sunny counter service cafe with breakfast sandwiches, burritos, coffee, and mimosas.

Harlow SE Hawthorne

No reviews yet

Vegan forward and 100% gluten free food, juices, and smoothies made with love.

Cicoria Pizzeria

No reviews yet

A neighborhood pizzeria and bar by Ava Gene's. Serving party-cut pizza, appetizers, seasonal salads, desserts and more.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston