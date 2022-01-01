Go
Cubs Q

Cub's slow-smoked BBQ serving Denver & the Rocky Mountain region. Locally inspired! Family owned and operated. Contact for Catering & Corporate Events.

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

6955 S York St Ste 422 • $$

Avg 4.6 (391 reviews)

Popular Items

Three Meat$20.00
Wings$15.00
Cheesy Pots$4.00
Fries-Side$4.00
One Meat$12.00
Mac n' Cheese-Entree$8.95
Pulled Pork$10.00
Two Meat$15.00
Okra$4.00
Cole Slaw$2.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6955 S York St Ste 422

Centennial CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
