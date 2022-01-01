Go
CUCINA enoteca

CUCINA enoteca, a california-inspired italian kitchen and wine shop located in Del Mar’s Flower Hill Promenade, includes an open kitchen, bustling communal bar area, intimate glass dining room and upper level outdoor patio. the spacious, two-story dining area features an exciting mix of modern and vintage finds and reclaimed materials.

2730 Via de La Valle

No reviews yet

Popular Items

italian chopped$15.00
escarole + radicchio + green bean + cherry tomato + cucumber + provolone + pepperoncini + ceci bean + almond + dill + oregano vinaigrette + rosemary breadcrumb
mushroom + goat cheese pizza$18.50
caramelized onion + truffle oil (not available gluten free)
margherita pizza$18.00
tomato + house made mozzarella + basil (not available gluten free)
rigatoni bolognese$21.00
veal + pork + lemon ricotta
(gluten free pasta available upon request)
pepperoni + sausage pizza$19.50
tomato + fresh mozzarella + ricotta + garlic + basil(not available gluten free)
giant meatball$13.50
marinara + mozzarella + polenta (meatball is made with veal + pork + beef, not available gluten free)
burnt brussels sprouts$10.00
ivan's hot sauce
bucatini amatriciana$19.50
guanciale + tomato + chili + pecorino
(gluten free pasta available upon request)
house made focaccia$8.50
toasted garlic + parmesan butter
short rib pappardelle$24.50
cremini mushroom + carrot (gluten free pasta available upon request)
Location

2730 Via de La Valle

San Diego CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
