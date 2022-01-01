CUCINA enoteca
CUCINA enoteca, a california-inspired italian kitchen and wine shop located in Del Mar’s Flower Hill Promenade, includes an open kitchen, bustling communal bar area, intimate glass dining room and upper level outdoor patio. the spacious, two-story dining area features an exciting mix of modern and vintage finds and reclaimed materials.
2730 Via de La Valle
2730 Via de La Valle
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
