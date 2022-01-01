Go
Cucina Enoteca

We are a wine shop inside of a restaurant | Situated in picturesque Newport Beach at Fashion Island, one of Orange County’s premier shopping destinations, CUCINA enoteca is the fourth location of the burgeoning CUCINA collection. The 7,800 square-foot venue opened its doors in August 2014, complete with large alfresco patio, communal seating, a spacious bar area and intimate table settings. The interior design at CUCINA’s Newport Beach location draws inspiration from a free-spirited garden, manifesting a light and airy palette with pops of vibrant floral patterns and earthy elements.

PIZZA

951 Newport Center Dr • $$

Avg 4.4 (3554 reviews)

Popular Items

margherita pizza$18.50
tomato sauce + house made mozzarella + basil
all pizza 20% off every Tuesday! use promo code: TAKEOUT20
short rib pappardelle$24.50
cremini mushroom + carrot + parmesan
cheese pizza$17.00
all pizza 20% off every Tuesday! use promo code: TAKEOUT20
italian chopped$15.00
escarole + radicchio + green bean + cherry tomato + cucumber + provolone + pepperoncini + ceci bean + almond + dill + oregano vinaigrette + rosemary breadcrumb
pepperoni + sausage pizza$21.00
ricotta + fresh mozzarella + tomato + garlic + basil
all pizza 20% off every Tuesday! use promo code: TAKEOUT20
giant meatball$14.50
marinara + mozzarella + polenta
half chicken fra diavolo$27.00
mascarpone polenta + charred broccolini + preserved garlic + lemon
family style italian chopped (serves 3-4)$37.00
escarole + radicchio + green bean + cherry tomato + cucumber + provolone + pepperoncini + ceci bean + almond + dill + oregano vinaigrette + rosemary breadcrumb
burnt brussels sprouts$10.00
ivan's hot sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

951 Newport Center Dr

Newport Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
