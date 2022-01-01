Go
Cucina Palm Beach image

Cucina Palm Beach

Open today 3:45 PM - 9:30 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

934 Reviews

$$

257 Royal Poinciana Way

Palm Beach, FL 33480

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Kid Chicken Tenders$18.00
Ragu Bolognese (Homemade Fettuccine)$29.00
Cucina’s classic Northern Italian ragu prepared with all natural veal, pork and beef, parmigiano, san marzano tomatoes & Tuscan Olive oil
2 A.M. Pizza$24.00
Meatballs$18.00
Margherita Pizza$21.00
Pollo Parm$29.00
Palm Beach Passion$15.00
Tequila, Passion Fruit Chinola, Lime and Agave
Cucina House Salad$16.00
Caesar Salad$17.00
Rigatoni Alla Vodka$27.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:45 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:45 pm - 9:30 pm

Location

257 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach FL 33480

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Meat Market Palm Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sant Ambroeus

No reviews yet

​Essential Milanese cuisine.

Field of Greens - Palm Beach

No reviews yet

Salads - Sandwiches - Cold Pressed Juices - Acai - Plant Based Smoothies & Shakes - Vegan & Gluten Free friendly

LoLa 41 Palm Beach

No reviews yet

LoLa stands for longitude latitude and the number 41 represents the specific parallel that LoLa resides on. All aspects of the restaurant have been influenced from the countries and regions that the 41st parallel crosses through, from our decor and atmosphere, to our culinary delights and bar libations.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Cucina Palm Beach

orange star4.6 • 934 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston