ZCucina Rustica

Cucina Rustica features rustic, Italian-Mediterranean cuisine. Signature dishes range from antipasti tapas plates to delicate pasta and hearty meat dishes. Locally sourced ingredients, fresh organic produce and sustainably raised meats.

Pollo Rustico$26.00
Sautéed Chicken Breast with Imported Prosciutto finished with our Signature Vodka Sauce & Mozzarella, with Garganelli Pasta
Garganelli Bolognese$24.00
Artisan-style Garganelli Pasta with our Classic Florentine-Style Meat Sauce finished with Parmesan and Parsley
Tiramisu$12.00
Kahlua Espresso-Soaked Lady Fingers layered with Creamy Mascarpone Filling
Polpette Di Carne$12.00
Handmade Beef Meatballs in a delicate Porcini Cream Sauce or in our Signature Marinara
Extra - Crunchy Rolls w Dipping Oil$2.50
3 Dahlicous Rolls and our signature dipping oil
Filetto di Manzo$38.00
All-Natural Grilled 7 oz. Filet Mignon finished in our decadent Signature Chipotle-Gorgonzola Mushroom Cream Sauce with Roasted Rosemary Potatoes & Truffle-Scented Asparagus
Lisa's Luscious Lasagna$25.00
Classic Lasagna layered with House-made Bolognese Sauce, Italian Sausage, Ricotta, Mozzarella & Parmesan
Brutus Caesar$12.00
Delicately Spiced Lemon-Caper Dressing tossed with Organic Romaine, Shaved Parmesan & Garlic Croutons
Siciliana$30.00
Capellini pasta finished with sautéed lobster, rock shrimp and calamari in a spicy Fra Diavolo vodka sauce
Tortelloni Primavera$26.00
Three-Cheese filled Tortelloni sautéed with lemon pesto cream sauce with Chef's seasonal medley of organic vegetables finished with toasted pine nuts.
7000 State Route 179 STE 126A

Sedona AZ

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
